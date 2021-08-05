South Korea sees surge in coronavirus cases, fuelled by Delta variant

SEOUL: South Korea posted a sharp increase in its coronavirus cases as it struggled to tame its fourth wave of infections amid the spread of new virus variants strains.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,725 cases for Tuesday, up by more than 500 from a day before, as more tests were conducted after the weekend.

Total infections rose to 203,926, with 2,106 deaths.

The daily tally hit a new high of 1,895 last week, partly fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant, with the fourth wave showing little signs of subsiding.

The KDCA said on Tuesday it had detected South Korea's first two cases of the new Delta Plus variant, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India.