South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women against Covid-19

SEOUL : South Korea will begin taking reservations for coronavirus vaccines from pregnant women this week as it accelerates its inoculation drive to immunise 80 per cent of all adults by the end of the month.

Health authorities see pregnant women as key to the campaign and sought to drum up participation through public notices and news conferences saying they have a greater possibility of serious illness and death if infected with Covid-19.

Pregnant women can sign up for a shot starting tomorrow, for inoculation set to begin on Oct 18 using Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Of the 731 infected pregnant women, 2 per cent of them developed serious illness, more than six times that of women aged from 20 to 45.

Some 54.5 per cent of the nation's 52 million population and 63 per cent of adults were fully vaccinated as at Tuesday.