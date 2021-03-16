South Korean drama Minari receives 6 Oscar nominations

(From left) Steven Yeun plays Jacob and Youn Yuh-jung plays the scene-stealing mother to Han Ye-ri's Monica in Minari.

South Korean drama Minari secured six Oscar nods yesterday, including for Best Actor.

Minari actor Steven Yeun made history as the first Asian American to be nominated in the lead actor category for his performance as Jacob, a South Korean father who moves his family to an Arkansas farm during the 1980s.

Director Lee Isaac Chung was also nominated for Best Director.

The four other nominations for Minari were for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Musical Score.

Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama Mank led the Oscar nominations with 10 nods, including for Best Picture. Other Best Picture nods went to The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The Oscars will be handed out at a ceremony on April 25. - REUTERS

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night In Miami

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Director