South Korean drama Minari receives 6 Oscar nominations
South Korean drama Minari secured six Oscar nods yesterday, including for Best Actor.
Minari actor Steven Yeun made history as the first Asian American to be nominated in the lead actor category for his performance as Jacob, a South Korean father who moves his family to an Arkansas farm during the 1980s.
Director Lee Isaac Chung was also nominated for Best Director.
The four other nominations for Minari were for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Musical Score.
Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama Mank led the Oscar nominations with 10 nods, including for Best Picture. Other Best Picture nods went to The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
The Oscars will be handed out at a ceremony on April 25. - REUTERS
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
