South Korean general arrested for sexual harassment of subordinate

Jul 07, 2021 06:00 am

SEOUL: A South Korean two-star army general has been arrested for sexually harassing a female subordinate, officials said yesterday, in the latest high-profile sex crime to rock the country's military.

The case comes just a month after the country's air force chief resigned over the suicide of a master sergeant who was sexually assaulted by a colleague.

In the latest case, the Brigadier-General reportedly attempted inappropriate physical advances to a subordinate after a dinner with other soldiers.

Appropriate action will follow after a "thorough probe" into the arrested officer, Defence Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said.

The military would provide "legal and institutional assistance" to the victim, he added. - AFP

