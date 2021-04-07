Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, 196 entertainment venues closed

A health official taking a break outside a nightclub in Bangkok during a swab test drive after a new cluster was found.

BANGKOK : There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok.

Thailand reported 250 cases yesterday, and nearly two-thirds of the new infections were reported in the capital.

The country has largely been successful in curbing the spread of the virus. Thailand has reported 29,571 cases and 95 deaths.

Bangkok will close 196 entertainment venues for two weeks, the city's governor said on Monday, following the surge.

The venues are located in three districts where some are linked to a new cluster of more than 100 people who tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, said Mr Asawin Kwanmuang, governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The venues were scheduled to be closed from yesterday until April 19.

"We will close entertainment venues in the three districts, while other venues where cases are found will be individually closed," Mr Asawin told reporters late on Monday.

Thailand's Covid-19 task force will today consider a proposal from the Public Health Ministry to label five provinces, including Bangkok, "red zones".

Under the proposal, nightlife venues in the red zones would be allowed to open only until 9pm and they cannot serve alcohol.