Sporadic violence in Delhi as death toll hits 32

Some of the destruction from clashes between supporters and critics of the citizenship law.

NEW DELHI: Sporadic violence hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of sectarian riots that have killed 32 people, the police said yesterday.

Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrolled the affected northeast fringes of the Indian capital of 20 million people, preventing any major eruptions.

The unrest is the latest bout of violence over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law, which triggered demonstrations that turned deadly in December.

Director Sunil Kumar of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said yesterday the hospital registered 30 deaths, while the chief doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital said two people had died there.

"All of them (at the GTB) had gunshot injuries," he said.

The new fatalities - up from 27 on Wednesday - were from the violence on Monday and Tuesday when mobs of Hindus and Muslims fought running battles.

Homes, shops, two mosques, two schools, a tyre market and a fuel station were torched. More than 200 people were also injured.

"No major incident of violence was reported from anywhere in the affected areas" overnight Wednesday to yesterday, said Delhi police spokesman Mandeep Randhawa said. "Some distress calls were made and the force provided immediate assistance."

The initial violence erupted late on Sunday after Hindu groups objected to Muslims holding a demonstration over the citizenship law. Mobs armed with swords and guns set fire to thousands of properties and vehicles. Locals complained the police did nothing to stop the violence.

In December, at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a part of the country with a significant Muslim population.