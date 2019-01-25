Sports-loving Sultan of Pahang elected as Malaysia’s new king

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's royal families yesterday picked a sports-loving sultan as the country's new king after the last monarch abdicated in a historic first following his reported marriage to a Russian ex-beauty queen.

The previous king, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped aside this month following just two years on the throne after reports surfaced that he had married the former Miss Moscow while on medical leave.

There was great shock across Malaysia at the first abdication of a monarch in the country's history.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, a keen athlete who holds a string of positions on sporting bodies, including at world football governing body Fifa, was elected as the new king during a special meeting of Malaysia's royalty.

Sultan Abdullah "has been chosen as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (king) for a period of five years starting from January 31, 2019", said a statement from the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the national throne changes hands every five years among rulers of the nine states headed by Islamic royalty.

Eight of the state sultans earlier met at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur for the so-called Conference of Rulers to select the new king.

The only one absent was Muhammad V, who remains the Sultan of Kelantan state despite having abdicated as the national monarch.

Sultan Abdullah was widely expected to become king as the central state of Pahang was next in line to provide the monarch.

The 59-year-old was named Pahang's new ruler - replacing his elderly, ailing father - several days after Muhammad V's abdication, paving the way for him to become the next national monarch.