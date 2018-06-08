Spotlight on N. Korean diaspora as Kim Jong Un is set to arrive

Ms Stella Choi, the principal of a Korean language school in a drab tower in downtown Singapore, works across the elevator lobby from the modest suites that make up North Korea's embassy.

Yet the South Korean, who runs the iSpeak Korean Language Centre, said she has neither seen nor spoken to any of her Northern neighbours or people entering the embassy since they moved in two years ago.

Her experience is consistent with the low profile Singapore's small community of North Koreans has kept in recent years as diplomatic pressure on their country made travelling and working abroad more difficult.

North Korea's place in the world - and that of its diaspora - comes into focus in Singapore next week, when it hosts the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Singapore was once home to a few dozen North Korean diplomats and businessmen responsible for channelling money, fuel and goods to the secretive state.

While it still maintains diplomatic ties, North Korea's embassy has moved from a three-storey property in a lively neighbourhood to its present humble home in High Street Centre.

Reuters has visited the embassy multiple times over the last year, but on all but one occasion, there appeared to be nobody there.

Reutersmet the embassy's secretary, Mr Ri Pyong Dok, while he was entering it in February last year, but he declined to comment.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry has four North Korean officials and their spouses in its list of diplomatic and consular staff as of this month.

North Korea has always strategically managed its expatriate population, mainly sending them to allies like China and Russia, where they feel they will not be corrupted by Western ideals.

Singapore is probably the most diplomatically neutral place where they have based people historically - more for trade reasons than diplomacy, said Mr John Kim, a Korean-American businessman who advises a non-profit offering training in entrepreneurship and business in North Korea. He said he has not spoken to a North Korean in Singapore in five years.

A South Korean resident of Singapore who did not want to be named said until a few years ago, North Koreans would go to South Korean-run restaurants for dinners and would sometimes strike up casual conversations with the South Korean patrons or staff.

They would be relaxed and friendly, though there was occasionally tension in the banter.