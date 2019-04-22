Sri Lanka blasts aimed at stirring hatred among communities: Halimah

The terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka are aimed at creating conflicts and hatred among communities, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday, offering condolences to the families of those killed and the injured.

"An occasion of peace and worship with families and friends has been turned into a carnage. These vile acts of violence by extremists are absolutely shocking and are aimed at creating conflicts and hatred among the communities," Madam Halimah wrote on Facebook.

"We must continue to stay vigilant and united against such acts of terrorism. Our prayers for all those affected and for the people of Sri Lanka," she wrote.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed horror over the heinous attack in a Facebook post.

"Singapore condemns such senseless acts of violence. We stand firmly behind Sri Lanka in its efforts to preserve the hard-wrought peace and stability," he wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Sri Lanka. May they find strength and unity to overcome this adversity together."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the Singapore Government strongly condemns the heinous acts of violence in Sri Lanka.

"MFA has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in Colombo. Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporean casualties in the incidents," it said in a statement.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Facebook: "Quick on the heels of an attack on Muslim worshippers doing Friday prayers in Christchurch, we now have news of the blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka while Christians observe Easter Sunday."

He wrote: "We should be outraged by anyone attacking innocents at religious congregations. My deepest condolences to our Christian friends, who will feel the most hurt."

Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the Honorary Consulate-General in Colombo at +94 77 00 44 868 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.