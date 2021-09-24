Sri Lanka shaman dies of Covid after touting 'blessed' water cure

COLOMBO: A high-profile shaman who tried to end Sri Lanka's Covid-19 outbreak with "blessed" water has died of the virus, his family said yesterday.

Mr Eliyantha White, 48, who treated sports stars and top politicians including the country's prime minister, claimed in November last year he could end the pandemic in Sri Lanka and neighbouring India by pouring pots of his "blessed" water into rivers.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi endorsed the water treatment but was infected two months later and ended up in a hospital intensive care unit. She was later demoted and lost her portfolio, but remains in the cabinet.

Mr White attracted international attention in 2010 when legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar publicly thanked him for treating a knee injury.

Mr White's family said he had refused the Covid-19 vaccine.

His body was cremated at Colombo's main cemetery yesterday in line with quarantine regulations.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was among politicians to have consulted Mr White, said on Twitter: "His legacy will continue to live through all the lives he touched and healed of various ailments."

But doctors described Mr White as a fraud and Ayurveda physicians rejected his claims - even though the shaman said he used methods from the Indian medical tradition.