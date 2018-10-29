Sri Lanka's constitutional crisis worsens

Sri Lanka's ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (centre) speaks to supporters in Colombo on Saturday.

COLOMBO One man died and two others were injured when shots were fired yesterday in Sri Lanka, as a constitutional crisis turned violent.

The country plunged into political turmoil late on Friday after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and swore in former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as his replacement.

Bodyguards fired live rounds as a mob loyal to the president besieged Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga in his office, police said.

The guards began shooting as the minister tried to enter his office at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp.

One of those shot , a 34-year-old man, died shortly after being admitted to Colombo's National Hospital, a spokesman said.

It was the first report of serious violence since the sacking.

To add to the confusion, the speaker of parliament yesterday recognised Mr Wickremesinghe as the lawful prime minister.

Mr Karu Jayasuriya backed Mr Wickremesinghe's request to retain the privileges and security of prime minister until another candidate could prove a majority.

"I consider the said request to be a democratic and fair request," Mr Jayasuriya said in a letter addressed to Mr Sirisena.

Mr Wickremesinghe's security and official cars were withdrawn by the president on Saturday as the ousted prime minister called for a vote in parliament to prove his right to hold office.

Instead, Mr Sirisena shut parliament for nearly three weeks to forestall any challenge against Mr Rajapakse's appointment.