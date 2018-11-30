At stake for main players at G-20 summit

BUENOS AIRES

Global leaders gather in the Argentinian capital for a G-20 summit, starting today, that is likely to be dominated by simmering international tensions over trade.

Here is a quick guide to what is at stake for the main players.

US

US President Donald Trump is coming to the Group of 20 summit for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump has cast his Buenos Aires meeting with Mr Xi as a deadline for Beijing to cave on key trade disputes or risk further sanctions and pressure.

The G-20 will mark Mr Trump's first substantive talks with Mr Putin since a July summit in Helsinki, where Mr Trump's deferential tone drew wide rebuke at home.

CHINA

Mr Xi is expected to meet Mr Trump to seek to break an impasse of their trade war on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. Mr Xi has cast himself as a defender of globalisation and opponent of protectionism, but US and European governments say foreign companies face many hurdles to do business in the communist-ruled country.

TURKEY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's focus could be on the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Turkish pro-government media have blamed over the killing, expected to also attend. They have not met face to face since the crisis erupted.

RUSSIA

Mr Putin arrives in Buenos Aires amid accusations from Ukraine that he is preparing for a full-scale war after Russia shot at and captured three of Kiev's ships.

Mr Putin will have a face-to-face meeting with Mr Trump on the sidelines of the summit, amid ongoing accusations that Russia colluded with Mr Trump's campaign team during his 2016 election win.

SAUDI ARABIA

Prince Mohammed is expected to represent Riyadh in the face of a global outcry over Mr Khashoggi's murder.

He is likely to face Mr Erdogan, who has kept international pressure mounting on the kingdom over the grisly killing in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.