Stock exchange for SMEs to be set up in Beijing

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping said yesterday the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, which is on the mainland's border with Hong Kong.

"We will continue to support the innovation-driven development of small and medium-sized enterprises by deepening the reform of the New Third Board and setting up the Beijing stock exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs," Mr Xi said at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.