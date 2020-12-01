Stopped from raping step-daughter, man kills 4-year-old step-grandson

KUALA LUMPUR: In a fit of rage, a Nigerian man in Malaysia allegedly killed his four-year-old step-grandson by throwing him out the third-storey window of an apartment.

He was apparently angry that his attempts to rape the mother of the boy - his step-daughter - were thwarted by family members.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

"The child was asleep at the time, and (the man's) wife and children tried to stop him. In a rage, he hit and slammed all of them in the house," said Kuala Lumpur CID chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid.

"The wife and children tried to run out to save themselves and called for help.

Seeing them screaming for help, the suspect picked up his step-grandson, who was in a weakened state, and threw him out of the window of the main room," he added.

The suspect then jumped out from the same floor but survived the fall.

He was caught by residents and security guards before being handed over to the police.

The police later said the man has a history of mental health issues.

"A urine test was conducted and we found he is on medication. It is also understood he has some mental health issues.

"No record of treatment has been found yet, but his friends and family have said this," Kuala Lumpur police chief Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said yesterday.

He added that the suspect has been in remand for seven days.

Investigations showed that the man was living with his 49-year-old Malaysian wife and their child, four stepchildren and the step-grandson.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said she had woken up to frantic screams of help from a woman.