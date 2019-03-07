Stray pup emerges top dog in elite Indian police squad
Some 18 months after it was rescued from stone-throwing children, an Indian street mutt has emerged top dog in an elite bomb- and drug-sniffing squad.
"Asha" - meaning "hope" in Hindi - was rescued by West Bengal police when they found it being mistreated outside their training facility.
Officers originally intended to keep the mixed-breed stray as a pet. Asha has now become the first mixed-breed dog to join the 30-strong unit. - AFP
