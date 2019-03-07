World

Stray pup emerges top dog in elite Indian police squad

Stray pup emerges top dog in elite Indian police squad
PHOTO: AFP
Mar 07, 2019 06:00 am

Some 18 months after it was rescued from stone-throwing children, an Indian street mutt has emerged top dog in an elite bomb- and drug-sniffing squad.

"Asha" - meaning "hope" in Hindi - was rescued by West Bengal police when they found it being mistreated outside their training facility.

Officers originally intended to keep the mixed-breed stray as a pet. Asha has now become the first mixed-breed dog to join the 30-strong unit. - AFP

Malaysian minister: Homosexuality? No such thing here
World

No homosexuality in Malaysia: Tourism minister

Related Stories

N. Korea rebuilds part of missile site as US warns of more sanctions

Trump lashes out at ‘crazy’ opponents as pressure mounts

Explosive packages sent to offices across London

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD