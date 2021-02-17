Strict Covid curbs extended in KL; vaccination drive begins on Feb 26

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has extended strict Covid-19 curbs in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, and Penang from Friday until March 4, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

All the other states, Putrajaya and Labuan with the exception of Perlis have been placed under the less strict conditional movement control order.

Perlis has been placed under the lower-tier recovery movement control order.

Malaysia recorded another 2,720 new cases yesterday, taking the total to 269,165. There were eight deaths, taking the toll to 983.

The country will receive its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines over the weekend for an inoculation drive set to begin on Feb 26. Malaysia has secured 32 million doses of it.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he will be the first to be vaccinated.

Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of its 32 million population within a year.