Stricter curbs in parts of Selangor as state has most Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia recorded 6,988 Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the total to 758,967. There were 84 deaths, taking the toll to 5,254.

In a tweet on his official account, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 2,885, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 988, Negeri Sembilan with 692 and Sabah with 544.

Malaysia will impose a stricter lockdown on several localities in Selangor as well as districts surrounding its capital Kuala Lumpur beginning tomorrow as cases continue to rise, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.