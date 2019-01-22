Student denies mocking Native American activist

WASHINGTON A white student seen with classmates appearing to confront a Native American Vietnam veteran near the Lincoln Memorial issued a statement on Sunday that the video of the incident gives the false impression that the teens were instigators.

Nick Sandmann, a student from a high school in Kentucky, is seen standing face to face with Native American activist Nathan Phillips, staring at him with a smile, while Mr Phillips sings and plays a drum.

The footage, shared online by organisers of an indigenous people's march in Washington on Friday, shows students surrounding Mr Phillips apparently mocking him.

The students, many in caps with US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, were in Washington for an anti-abortion rally. The footage sparked outrage and led the school to issue a statement condemning the students' actions.

But Nick insisted the video was misinterpreted, leading to "outright lies being spread about my family and me". He denied acting with any disrespect towards Mr Phillips.

Nick said in a statementfour black protesters had shouted racially charged insults at his group. With permission from their chaperones, the students shouted "school spirit" chants. Nick then noticed Mr Phillips "began playing his drum".

"He locked eyes with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face.

"I never interacted with this protester. I did not make any hand gestures or aggressive moves," Nick wrote.