Student shot dead, cop hurt after shooting in Tennessee high school

Police responding to the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The suspect was found in a bathroom on campus.

KNOXVILLE: Police shot and killed a high school student in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday after they said he opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer.

The gunfire, which erupted at about 3.15pm at Austin-East Magnet High School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings in the US since mid-March.

The police officer was struck by a round in the upper leg and was in serious condition following surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Centre, Knoxville police officials said. He was expected to survive.

"He is conscious and in good spirits... He is going to be okay. I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect students and staff at the school. He said he'd rather be hurt than anybody else," Mayor Indya Kincannon told CBS News.

Knoxville police said they responded to Austin-East after getting reports of a gunman at the school and found the suspect in a bathroom.

"As officers entered the space, the suspect reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student at Austin-East," Mr David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told an evening news conference.

Meanwhile, the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old black man in Minneapolis appeared to be an "accidental discharge" by an officer who drew her gun instead of her Taser.

It happened during a struggle following a traffic stop, Brooklyn Centre police chief Tim Gannon said on Monday. The shooting on Sunday of Mr Daunte Wright triggered unrest in Brooklyn Centre with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters demonstrating against the latest in a string of black men killed by police.

On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz set a curfew for the counties from 7pm until 6am yesterday, raising an already heightened security stance from the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis cop charged with murdering Mr George Floyd.