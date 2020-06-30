Student who tested positive for virus allowed on Garuda flight

The passenger was allowed on a Garuda Indonesia flight from Jakarta to Sorong, Papua.

JAKARTA A passenger was allowed on a Garuda Indonesia flight from Jakarta to Sorong, Papua, despite having tested positive for Covid-19, health authorities have said.

Sorong Airport Health Office coordinator Farida Tariq said that health officials discovered that the passenger, a 20-year-old student, had tested positive for the disease during a routine health document check conducted when the passengers arrived at Domine Eduard Osok Airport in Sorong on Saturday.

According to the latest government regulations on air travel, all prospective passengers must provide documents showing they tested negative before being allowed to fly.

Unsure of how the student was allowed to board the flight, Ms Farida speculated that Soekarno-Hatta International Airport health officials in Jakarta may have been overwhelmed by the large number of passengers that day.

The Soekarno-Hatta Airport Health Office did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post's requests for comment.

NEW CASES

Indonesia reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 55,092It also recorded 51 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,805.

In the rest of South-east Asia, Malaysia and Thailand have decided to further ease restrictions.

Malaysia will allow the reopening from tomorrow of theme parks, including those offering water attractions such as swimming pools, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

Malaysia recorded three new cases yesterday, bringing the country's total infections to 8,637. The death toll remains at 121.

Thailand's nightlife will restart with some restrictions this week, the kingdom announced yesterday.