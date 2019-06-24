Students in another Johor school experience breathing difficulties

One of the schools that was shut in March after the pollution of Sungai Kim Kim.

JOHOR: Students from another school in Pasir Gudang were reported to have experienced breathing difficulties yesterday.

The latest school affected was SMK Taman Nusa Damai, located about 5km from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, the first to be hit in the air pollution incident last Thursday, Bernama reported.

The Johor state government ordered two other schools and two kindergartens in Taman Mawar to be closed for two days from yesterday, The Star reported.State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said on Saturday the move involved some 3,000 people, but it was necessary.

Bernama reported seeing at least six ambulances in the SMK Taman Nusa Damai compound yesterday. The incident took place in the morning and no details have emerged about the number affected.

Mr Mohd Khuzzan said he would make an announcement on developments soon.

Yesterday, The Star reported the Johor government is still unsure what caused last Thursday's air pollution incident that resulted in 15 cases of breathing difficulties and vomiting.

Johor's Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal said the authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident.

"We do not know why the students suddenly felt nauseous and fainted," he said.

"However, we hope to get a clearer picture over what really happened when we obtain the blood test results."

He added that the state government would be discussing with the Federal Town and Country Planning Department on setting up a committee to study the location of residential and industrial areas.

"This committee will study the residential and industrial areas in Pasir Gudang as they are located nearby one another," he said.

He also said the air quality readings recorded by the authorities over the previous two days had showed it to be normal but it would be monitored.

In March, 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang district were shut for two weeks following chemical pollution of Sungai Kim Kim.

The dumping of chemical substances on March 7 caused 5,848 people to seek medical treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from the river.

Several men from a used tyre processing factory were charged at the Johor Baru court in March with 15 offences under two environmental regulations.