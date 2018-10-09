Students return to school after quake, tsunami

PALU: Children in the Indonesian city of Palu began returning to school yesterday to tidy up their classrooms and to help gather data on how many of them will be coming back days after a major quake and tsunami hit their city on Sept 28.

The biggest killer was probably soil liquefaction, when a quake turns the ground into a liquid mire, and it obliterated several neighbourhoods.

The death toll hit 1,944, with bodies still being recovered. No one knows exactly how many people are missing, but it could be as high as 5,000, the national disaster agency said.

At a high school, teenagers swept up broken glass in the classrooms. The basketball court was cracked.

"It's sad to see our school like this," said Dewi Rahmawati, 17, who will graduate next year and wants to study economics at university.

Principal Kasiludin said the authorities told all teachers to show up for work to get information on student numbers.

"We won't force the students to come back because many are traumatised. But we must start again soon to keep their spirits up and so they don't fall behind," he said.

The school lost at least seven students and one teacher, he said.

At a middle school, fewer than 50 of its 697 students showed up. Principal Abdul Rashid said he knew of four students killed in the quake.

One boy said he was disappointed that so few of his classmates had shown up.