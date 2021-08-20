Study shows vaccine efficacy falls against Delta within 3 months

The study found that those who get infected after two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than with previous variants.

LONDON : A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used Covid-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant weakens within three months.

It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than with previous variants of the coronavirus.

Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

That was down from 85 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, seen two weeks after a second dose.

LONG WAY TO GO

The decline in efficacy was more pronounced among those aged 35 years and older.

"Both of these vaccines, at two doses, are still doing really well against Delta...

"When you start very, very high, you got a long way to go," said Dr Sarah Walker, an Oxford professor of medical statistics and chief investigator for the survey.

Highlighting the increased infection risk from Delta, the study also showed that those who get infected despite being fully vaccinated tend to have a viral load similar to unvaccinated people with an infection.

Meanwhile, a new study conducted in New York and cited by US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention chief Rochelle Walensky found that Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness dropped from around 92 per cent in May to around 80 per cent more recently.

Vaccines are generally less effective against the Delta variant now dominant in the US, Dr Walensky added, citing another study of US nursing homes showing a 53.1 per cent rate of vaccine effectiveness on Aug 1 against Delta compared with 74.7 per cent on June 21.

Despite this decline, the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing illness severe enough to require hospitalisation, according to research published in the US.

World Health Organisation (WHO) experts insist there is not enough evidence that boosters are needed and said providing them while so many are waiting to be immunised was immoral.