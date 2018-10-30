Stunned Leicester mourn billionaire Vichai

(Above) Flowers and condolence messages outside the King Power stadium in Leicester yesterday.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel sprinted out of the stadium when the helicopter carrying club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others crashed and burst into flames at the stadium carpark on Saturday.

The match against West Ham had just ended in a 1-1 draw.

One witness said Schmeichel was crying.

He made his anguish clear in a heartfelt Instagram post when the deaths were confirmed by the club.

"Dear Mr Chairman. I cannot believe this is happening. I am so totally devastated and heartbroken. I just cannot believe what I saw last night. It just doesn't seem real," he wrote.

"It is difficult to put into words how much you meant to this football club and to the city of Leicester. Never have I ever come across a man like you. So hard working, so passionate, so kind and so generous in the extreme.

"You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible. You literally made my dreams come true.

"We now have a responsibility as a club, as players and fans to honour you. From knowing you we do this by being the family you created."

It was evident that Mr Vichai was very much loved, as other Leicester players also posted painful personal messages.

Striker Jamie Vardy - whose meteoric rise through the leagues was matched step-by-step by the club as they came from nowhere to win the Premier League in 2016 - said on Instagram: "Struggling to find the right words, but to me you are a legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club.

"Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you, may you rest in peace."

Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham and clubs from around the world ranging from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona to smaller clubs like Sydney FC also sent condolences.

POLITICS

Mr Vichai was renowned for his agility in picking through Thailand's complicated politics - backstage plotting, coups, short-lived civilian governments and legal complications.

Influential political veteran Anutin Charnvirakul described his long-time friend as a "Big Brother" and "an idol".

"He was not a scion of a rich family but a real fighter... he became hugely successful in a short space of time," he told AFP.

"He was definitely a role model for the new generation, generous and loved by his peers.

"He bought this little football club and helped it to win the championship. He cared."