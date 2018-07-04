Suspect in failed US bombing wanted to stay and watch explosion

Demetrius Pitts, also known as Abdur Raheem Rahfeeq, was arrested on Sunday.

CLEVELAND/WASHINGTON: An Ohio man arrested on suspicion of planning to detonate a bomb at Cleveland's Fourth of July celebrations and then stand by and watch it go off was granted a public defender on Monday during his initial appearance in court.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on Sunday arrested Demetrius Pitts, 48, after he met an undercover agent and said he planned to plant a bomb at an event celebrating the US Independence Day holiday in the Ohio city.

Pitts, who had expressed allegiance to the Al-Qaeda militant group, intended to target other locations in Cleveland and Philadelphia, the agency said.

An undercover FBI agent helped Pitts pick the location for his planned attack.

FIREWORKS

The site is near multiple US government buildings and a scheduled fireworks show along the city's Lake Erie waterfront.

"I'm gonna be downtown when the - when the thing go off. I'm gonna be somewhere cuz I wanna see it go off," Pitts told an undercover agent who he believed was affiliated with Al-Qaeda, according to court documents.

Most American cities and towns mark the holiday with fireworks and parades, and typically ramp up security at such events.

In 2015, US law enforcement officials said they had arrested more than 10 people inspired by the Islamic State militant group ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, saying the arrests disrupted planned attacks.

Pitts also suggested giving the children of military personnel remote control cars packed with explosives during the event, in the hope they would unwittingly detonate the bombs, the FBI said.

Pitts was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Pitts also discussed possibly travelling to San Francisco for reconnaissance for Al-Qaeda, the FBI said.

Relatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officials said Pitts is an American citizen who had been radicalised in the US.