Suspected poachers of pregnant tigers nabbed

Indonesian authorities have arrested five suspected poachers of a pair of critically endangered pregnant Sumatran tigers and seized four foetuses that had been preserved in a jar, a forestry official said on Sunday.

The five suspects - four men and a woman - were arrested in two villages in Riau province's Pelalawan district on Saturday after receiving a tip from villagers, said local Environment and Forestry Law Enforcement chief Eduward Hutapea. Police confiscated the items, which also included an adult tiger's skin, reported AP. Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies.

About 400 remain, down from 1,000 in the 1970s.