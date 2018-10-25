Suspicious packages sent to Obama, Hillary

A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad outside the Time Warner Center where a suspicious package was also received.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Federal authorities are investigating suspicious packages sent to the White House, former US President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the US Secret Service and a person familiar with the matter said yesterday.

But a person familiar with the matter said there was no suspicious package addressed to the White House.

Late yesterday, US news network CNN announced on its screens that it had evacuated its New York bureau over a suspicious package similar to those addressed to Mr Obama and Mrs Clinton, Reuters reported.

New York police confirmed to AFP that its officers had been called to the Time Warner Center to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

Police were not immediately able to confirm the contents of the package.

The suspicious packages sent to the two top Democrats as well as a bomb sent to one of their major donors came roughly two weeks ahead of the high-stakes Nov 6 election.

The package to Mrs Clinton was found late on Tuesday while the one addressed to Mr Obama was found early yesterday, both during routine mail screenings, the Secret Service said.

Both of them were not at risk, they added.

The White House, in a statement, condemned the attempted attacks on Mr Obama and Mrs Clinton.

"These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said.

The package addressed to Mrs Clinton at her home in a New York suburb was an explosive device, the New York Times reported.

The discovery of the packages came after a small bomb was found earlier this week at the home of billionaire liberal donor George Soros in the New York City suburb of Katonah, about 15km from the Clintons' home.

"Nothing made it to their home," Mr Bill Clinton's spokesman said in an e-mail.

A spokesman for Mrs Clinton referred queries to the Secret Service statement.

A spokesman for the Obamas declined to comment.

The device sent to Mrs Clinton was similar to the one found on Monday at Mr Soros' home, the Times reported, citing a law enforcement official.