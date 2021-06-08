Suu Kyi's trial to start next week, her lawyer says

(From left) Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained president Win Myint and detained politician Myo Aung at a special court last month.

NAYPYITAW: The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin next week, her lawyer said yesterday, with the Nobel laureate facing a raft of charges, from possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies to flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign.

Myanmar has been in uproar since Ms Suu Kyi, 75, was ousted in a Feb 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

Almost 850 people have been killed by the military, according to a local monitoring group.

Her trial will start on June 14 and is expected to wrap up by July 26, according to her legal team.

Her lawyers have been allowed to meet with her just twice since she was placed under house arrest, with weeks of delays to her legal case.

Ms Suu Kyi "asked all (people) to stay in good health", her lawyer, Mr Min Min Soe, added.

FREE PRISONERS

Meanwhile, envoys from Asean called on Myanmar's junta to free all political prisoners and discussed implementing a regional "consensus" to end the turmoil.

Myanmar's junta has shown little sign of heeding April's five-point agreement among the 10 Asean countries, including Myanmar, which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the naming of a regional special envoy.