Sydney, Darwin in lockdown as Covid-19 cases pop up across Australia

A man crossing the road in the empty central business district in Sydney yesterday.

MELBOURNE Australia yesterday reported one of the highest numbers for locally transmitted Covid-19 cases this year, triggering lockdowns in Sydney and Darwin and forcing tighter restrictions in four states.

Sydney began a two-week lockdown yesterday as the Bondi neighbourhood cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day stay-home order.

"Given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase beyond what we have seen today," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news briefing in Sydney.

There were 38 cases of different Covid-19 variants reported by yesterday, 30 of them in Sydney, four in Northern Territory, three in Queensland and one in Western Australia.

It was the first time in months that so many different regions in Australia had reported new infections on the same day, and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt also warned Australians there would be more to come.

"I am confident we will get through it. There will be cases that follow," he said.

"We need to be honest and aware of that."

Queensland, Western Australia, Australian Capital Territory and South Australia have implemented tighter social distancing rules, some closing borders to arrivals from affected regions, others moving to obligatory mask wearing indoors.

Australia has been successful in managing the pandemic through swift border closures, social distancing rules and high compliance, reporting just over 30,450 cases and 910 deaths.

But the country has struggled with its vaccination roll-out and has confronted an increasing number of small outbreaks in recent months.

Government figures suggest that there have been only about 1.4 million double doses of vaccinations administered so far in a country of 25 million people.

The lockdown in Sydney meant people can leave home only for essential shopping, work, education, exercise and medical care.