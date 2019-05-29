Sydney imposes major water restrictions

World

SYDNEY: Sydney yesterday announced its first major water restrictions in a decade, putting limits on homes and businesses amid a record-breaking drought.

The New South Wales government said the greater Sydney region water catchments were experiencing some of the lowest flows since the 1940s, and that the restrictions would be enforced from next week.

"Water restrictions in Sydney mean that households across NSW are doing their bit to conserve water," the south-eastern state's Minister for Water Melinda Pavey said in a statement.

People in Sydney can be fined up to A$220 (S$210) or businesses up to A$550 for leaving a hose running or using a sprinkler system to water their gardens.

Sydney's last water restrictions took in place in 2009. - AFP

