Sydney reimposes ‘soft touch’ curbs amid Delta variant outbreak

A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations in the state of New South Wales. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 24, 2021 06:00 am

SYDNEY: Australia's largest city of Sydney reintroduced "soft touch" Covid-19 curbs yesterday to contain a widening outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, mandating masks in offices while neighbouring states closed their borders.

The latest virus cluster in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has swelled to more than 30 in a week. Ten new cases were reported by 8pm on Tuesday but 13 further cases have been detected since.

Yesterday, the state tightened curbs for a week on gatherings and movement in Sydney, but stopped short of a full lockdown.

Travel was limited to essential tasks for residents of seven council areas in Sydney's east and inner west, with home visits limited to five guests and masks mandatory indoors, even in offices and gyms.

Some schools moved to online-only teaching.

"We have gone from near and present danger to a very real and present danger, not just in a shopping centre but right across Sydney," the state's Health Minister Brad Hazzard said. - REUTERS

