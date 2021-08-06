Sydney sees worst day of pandemic; Victoria enters sixth lockdown

SYDNEY : Sydney reported a record daily number of new coronavirus infections yesterday while Victoria state said it will enter a snap one-week lockdown as Australia struggles to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state, is nearing the seventh week of its own nine-week lockdown. It reported five deaths and a record 262 infections in the past 24 hours.

Victoria state said it had detected eight cases, the bulk of which could not be traced back to a known infection, triggering a one-week lockdown, its sixth, from last night.

"Nothing about this is optional. This is a lockdown, it will be enforced, for the best of reasons and the best purposes, to bring these case numbers down, under control so we can once again be open," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Australia will within hours have its three most populous cities - Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - in hard lockdowns, threatening to drive the country's A$2 trillion (S$2 trillion) economy into a second recession in as many years.

Brisbane reported another 16 cases yesterday, the same as the previous two days. It has been under a lockdown since July 31. The Hunter region in New South Wales, home to the state's second-largest city of Newcastle, was also locked down from yesterday after six new cases emerged.

With around 35,200 cases and 932 deaths, Australia has avoided the high caseloads of other developed countries but its vaccination figures are among the lowest, with only 20 per cent of its population aged over 16 fully vaccinated.