Sydney set to reopen on Monday after months in lockdown

The Sydney Opera House restaurant, overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge, remained empty yesterday. The city of five million people has been in a lockdown for the past 100 days.

MELBOURNE: Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said yesterday, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from today.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths yesterday, in an outbreak that has kept five million people in state capital Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days.

But as the state has met the threshold of 70 per cent of its people fully vaccinated, New South Wales was ready to ease some restrictions and reopen many businesses, said the state's Premier Dominic Perrottet.

"It's been a hundred days of blood, sweat, no beers, but we've got it back in action tomorrow," Mr Perrottet said.

When asked what would be the first thing he does today, Mr Perrottet said: "I am going to get a haircut."

Local media reported that hair and beauty salons have been fully booked for weeks to come.