Sydney's Covid-19 cases may soon top 2,000 a day

SYDNEY: Sydney, the epicentre of Australia's biggest coronavirus outbreak, is expected to see infections peak next week.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government's modelling revealed the state would require its highest number of intensive care beds early next month, with "additional pressure on the system" in the next few weeks.

Daily cases in Sydney's worst affected suburbs are expected to rise to as high as 2,000 until the middle of this month, the modelling showed.

"If too many of us do the wrong thing, (if) there are too many super-spreading events, we could see those numbers higher," Ms Berejiklian said.

The state reported 1,281 cases yesterday, down from 1,485 a day earlier, and five deaths.