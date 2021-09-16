Sydney's nightly curfew to end as Covid-19 jabs hit milestone

SYDNEY : A curfew imposed on more than two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hardest hit by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant was scheduled to end yesterday night, the authorities said, stopping short of easing more curbs.

Officials said first-dose Covid-19 vaccination levels have reached 80 per cent of the New South Wales adult population, while the dual-dose rate stands at 48 per cent now. That is above the national average of 43 per cent, but well below the 70 per cent level that will trigger the easing of other curbs imposed three months ago.

The authorities expect to achieve the 70 per cent rate next month and plan to relax more restrictions once it has climbed to 80 per cent.

"The stabilisation and decline in some areas of concern are pleasing and we are at a critical stage... but the best advice we have is that it's too early and too risky to do anything further today," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in Sydney.

She warned it would be against the law for the unvaccinated to attend any public venues once the state hits 70 per cent, when the fully vaccinated are promised more freedom.

New South Wales reported 1,259 cases, up from 1,127 on Tuesday, and 12 deaths.