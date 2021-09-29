Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when lockdown ends

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said unvaccinated people will find life "very difficult".

SYDNEY: Residents of Sydney who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned.

Under a road map to exit lockdown in Australia's biggest city, unvaccinated people are already subject to delays in freedoms that will be gradually granted to inoculated residents between Oct 11 and Dec 1.

Ms Berejiklian yesterday said people who choose not to be vaccinated could be barred entry to shops, restaurants and entertainment venues even after the state lifts all restrictions against them on Dec 1.

"A lot of businesses have said they will not accept anyone who is unvaccinated," Ms Berejiklian told Seven News yesterday.

"Life for the unvaccinated will be very difficult indefinitely."

New South Wales reported 863 cases, up from 787 a day earlier, and seven deaths.