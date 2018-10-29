Synagogue killer posted anti-Semitic messages on social media

PITTSBURGH The suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue is a 46-year-old local man named Robert Bowers who posted anti-Semitic messages on social media filled with slurs and conspiracies.

Two hours before a gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue and opened fire during a Shabbat religious service, Bowers posted on a chat site, Gab.com, about the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), a non-profit that helps Jewish refugees relocate to the US.

"HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in," wrote Bowers, a heavy-set, white male.

The gunman reportedly shouted anti-Semitic phrases during the shooting, which left 11 people dead and five injured, including four police officers.

The suspect was shot and is in hospital, the authorities said.

Gab.com, which promotes itself as a free-speech alternative to Twitter and has been a popular space for the alt-right, said that it took "swift and proactive" action to contact law enforcement when it learned of the suspect's profile on its site.

Bower has a firearms license and has made at least six known gun purchases since 1996, an official familiar with the investigation told CNN. He did not have a criminal record and was not known to police.

An archive of Bower's Gab posts since he joined the site in January showed an angry, anti-Semitic man who shared messages such as: "Daily Reminder: Diversity means chasing down the last white person."