Systemic racism against black people must be dismantled: UN official

GENEVA: The United Nations (UN) rights chief yesterday called for systemic racism against black people to be immediately dismantled around the world to avoid repeating outrages like the killing of Mr George Floyd.

In a report triggered by the death of Mr Floyd, who was murdered by a white US police officer, Ms Michelle Bachelet said the dehumanisation of people of African descent had fed a culture of tolerance for racial discrimination and violence.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights set out a four-point agenda for transformative change on racial justice and equality, and urged states to implement it.

Ms Bachelet's recommendations include reparations for historical racism, as well as funding for groups like Black Lives Matter.

"The status quo is untenable," said Ms Bachelet, who presented her 23-page report to the UN Human Rights Council.

"Systemic racism needs a systemic response" to dismantle centuries of entrenched discrimination and violence, she said.

"We need a transformative approach that tackles the interconnected areas that drive racism, and lead to repeated, wholly avoidable tragedies like the death of George Floyd."