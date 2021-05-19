World

Taiwan closes schools and moves classes online over Covid spike

May 19, 2021 06:00 am

TAIPEI: Taiwan said yesterday that all schools would close until the end of next week, shifting classes online while the island tackles a spike in cases, even as the rate of increase slowed slightly.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 240 cases, down from the 333 reported on Monday.

He also announced two deaths, taking the toll to 14.

Mr Chen cautioned that the smaller increase in cases did not mean the virus had been brought under control. He said: "We don't view this with optimism."

Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 cases in the past week, leading to new curbs in Taipei. Education Minister Pan Wen-chung said starting today, all schools would be closed until May 28, with classes held online. - REUTERS

