Taiwan closes schools and moves classes online over Covid spike

TAIPEI: Taiwan said yesterday that all schools would close until the end of next week, shifting classes online while the island tackles a spike in cases, even as the rate of increase slowed slightly.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 240 cases, down from the 333 reported on Monday.

He also announced two deaths, taking the toll to 14.

Mr Chen cautioned that the smaller increase in cases did not mean the virus had been brought under control. He said: "We don't view this with optimism."