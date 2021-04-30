World

Taiwan moves 400 from hotel into quarantine after rare Covid outbreak

Apr 30, 2021 06:00 am

TAIPEI: Taiwan yesterday began moving more than 400 people to a centralised quarantine facility from an airport hotel after a rare domestic outbreak of Covid-19 and will sterilise the entire hotel building.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic under control and most cases have been imported, though it has reported sporadic domestic infections in recent months.

Since last week, it has reported Covid-19 infections in nine freighter pilots from Taiwan's largest carrier, China Airlines, some of whom had been staying at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel now being evacuated.

They are thought to have been infected overseas.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said one hotel worker is in serious condition and added: "We are worried other workers may also have been infected."

Taiwan has reported 1,122 cases to date, including 12 deaths.

Gravediggers in India work non-stop as country sets new Covid records
World

Gravediggers in India are working non-stop

Related Stories

Thailand makes masks mandatory, bans restaurant dining in Bangkok

Malaysian minister infected; country crosses 3,000 mark for second day

More than 50 million infected with Covid-19 in Europe since Dec 2019

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD