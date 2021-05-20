Taiwan raises Covid-19 alert level after spike in infections

Military personnel preparing to spray disinfectant inside a train station in Taipei yesterday. Taiwanese authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to level three after recording over 100 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

TAIPEI Taiwan yesterday raised its coronavirus alert level, tightening social distancing measures as it battled a widening outbreak.

It reported 267 local cases yesterday. The island has recorded more than 1,200 local infections in five days.

The level three alert was imposed on the entire island with entertainment venues, libraries, sports facilities and community centres closed.

People have to wear masks all the time when going out while indoor gatherings of more than five and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 are banned.

"(Infections) are successively increasing in other cities and counties besides Taipei and New Taipei," said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

Those cities, Taiwan's largest, were already on level three alert because of the coronavirus spike.

Level four restrictions in Taiwan involve a lockdown with people allowed out only to buy necessities or medicine; all gatherings would be banned and schools shut down.

Dr Chen said that was not being considered, but the mayor of New Taipei said his city was preparing for level four restrictions and urged residents to do the same.

Taiwan was hailed as a global leader in containing Covid-19 with minimal social distancing needed after it quelled the initial outbreak. Last year, it went 253 days straight without any local infections.