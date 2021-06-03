Taiwan sees rise in community infections after six days of falls

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported a rise in community coronavirus infections yesterday after six days of falls.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a spike in infections, placing curbs on gatherings and ordering entertainment venues closed, while urging people to stay at home.

Announcing 549 cases, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the trend was stable, although it was not falling.

Yesterday's infections were up from Tuesday's figure of 327 domestic cases.

Cases rose rapidly in the past 24 hours in the capital Taipei and a neighbouring city, where infections are heavily concentrated, he added.

"It looks like it is not falling and is sometimes still going up," Mr Chen said. "As much as possible, do not go out and wear a mask (if you must)."

The country has vaccinated only about 3 per cent of its 23.5 million people, but it has millions of shots on order and has begun preparing for a mass vaccination programme set to be able to vaccinate up to 1.7 million people a week.