Taiwan shuts schools, offices as Typhoon Maria approaches

Vegetables are sold out at a supermarket as people brace themselves for Typhoon Maria.

TAIPEI: Schools and offices have closed and flights have been cancelled as Typhoon Maria churns towards Taiwan bringing torrential rains and powerful winds.

Maria was 500km east of the northeastern coastal town of Yilan yesterday morning.

Its impact was expected to be the strongest from late yesterday to early today.

Officials have warned of possible floods and mudslides.

Taiwanese authorities yesterday announced that offices and schools would close in five cities, including Yilan, where strong waves had started to pound the shore.

Footage showed farmers in Yilan rushing to their fields to harvest scallions, the county's most famous produce.

Fishermen in coastal Keelung brought in their catch and secured their boats ahead of the storm, a day after dozens of ferry services to outlying islands were cancelled.

Taiwan's Uni Air yesterday cancelled around 70 domestic flights while two other airlines have cancelled flights to the Japanese island of Okinawa.

Taiwan Premier William Lai warned local authorities and the public to "remain vigilant" for the first typhoon of the season.

He urged people to stay indoors and cooperate with the government's disaster prevention plans.

The typhoon will not make a direct hit if it continues on its current trajectory, which would see it skim off northern Taiwan, said the weather bureau.