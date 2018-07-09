Taiwanese actress Celia Chang: I did not sleep with Najib’s son

Najib Razak's son, Mr Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, and actress Celia Chang were seen on an outing on Thursday in Taiwan.

PETALING JAYA Taiwanese actress Celia Chang was the one who bought Mr Mohd Nazifuddin Najib meals during their outing in Taipei on Thursday, and she did not sleep with him.

In a post on Facebook yesterday afternoon, the person-in-charge from Chang's management agency said the actress did not receive any money or gifts from the son of embattled former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

"We ask all to stay calm and stop defaming her," it read.

On Friday, Taiwan's Apple Daily carried an exclusive report on Chang and Mr Mohd Nazifuddin in Taipei's Xinyi district.

They were seen sharing two bottles of red wine in a restaurant before making a trip to a massage parlour.

The report also said they enjoyed a candlelight dinner, chilled at a pub for two hours and then took a taxi to a hotel at 1am.

In a follow-up, the Taiwanese news portal said Chang claimed that they were just drinking at a bar in the hotel where Mr Mohd Nazifuddin was staying.

She took a cab home after that and did not spend the night with him. She also denied that they kissed romantically, saying it was just a way of saying bye.

Their outing - a day after Najib was released on bail following his arrest for his role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal - drew heavy condemnation from Malaysians.

Many left nasty comments on Chang's Facebook page, but some spoke out in her defence.

The person-in-charge from Chang's management agency said the actress had taken note of the comments, and she thanked supporters for their concern.

"For Chang, this case will not be prolonged. We ask all not to worry," she wrote in Chinese.

She added that the agency reserved the right to take legal action over insulting, intimidating and bullying comments.

According to a friend of Chang quoted by Apple Daily, Mr Mohd Nazifuddin had begun pursuing her a year ago, but she had a boyfriend and the courtship was not too direct.

It was only recently when Chang was single again that he began pursuing her in earnest, but their status was still ambiguous and the two were not an official couple.

Meanwhile, the comments section of Mr Mohd Nazifuddin's posts had images related to red wine yesterday.

On The Star Online's Facebook page, many were up in arms over images of Mr Mohd Nazifuddin with Chang.

User Pari Sivagi disapproved of the apparent gallivanting during trying times.

"Shows how much he loves his dad... and to think Najib went all way out to provide comfortable lives for his children and spouse that landed him in trouble," she said.

Ms Shirley Ng said: "Shame.

"Your dad's in hot soup (sic) and you are enjoying yourself?"

Another disapproving party was Mr Md Reduan, who felt Mr Mohd Nazifuddin should have used the money to help with Najib's fund-raiser instead of flying to another country to "enjoy with other woman".

User Cassius Pereira brushed off the news when he said: "So what? A free man can't go on a date? He is not the one on trial."

Ms Usha Krishnan wondered if Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) would censure Mr Mohd Nazifuddin for his actions, such as drinking alcohol.