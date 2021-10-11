Taiwanese teacher's classroom meltdown captured on video

A teacher in Taiwan became the centre of attention when her outbursts in a classroom were caught in a TikTok video.

Juggling a heavier workload due to Covid-19 continues to take a toll on educators.

According to United Daily News, a teacher in her 30s flipped over five to six tables and chairs at the end of a class. A student's left foot was injured in the process.

The incident took place on Sept 13 in a high school in Taichung.

Students were shocked by her angry meltdown, and a male student later righted a fallen table and cleared up scattered textbooks.

Speaking to Taiwanese media, a spokesperson from the Education Bureau acknowledged the teacher's outburst.

She added the teacher was remorseful and had apologised to the student and his parents. The teacher also paid the medical bills.

The teacher of seven years reportedly felt frustrated as her students were inattentive in class after returning from a semester of home-based learning.

As she is known to be a dedicated teacher, the school let her off with a warning on her future conduct.

The stress from managing online and physical learning has impacted educators.

Mrs Chua-Lim Yen Ching, the deputy director-general of education (professional development) from the Ministry of Education (MOE), told CNA Insider the ministry “can’t deny that Covid-19 has affected us”.

An MOE engagement survey conducted in June among 460 teachers, seven in 10 respondents said “they can cope” with work stress.

“But having said that, we still need to help the three out of 10. (It) doesn’t mean that because seven out of 10 said that they were good, then we say okay,” said Mrs Chua-Lim.

A recent nationwide survey conducted by the Singapore Counselling Centre (SCC) showed more than 80 per cent of teachers said their mental health has been negatively impacted by their work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost half, or about 43 per cent, said their personal relationships suffered and around 33 per cent fell sick easily.

More than 62 per cent said their physical health had also declined, reporting ailments such as irritability, insomnia and recurring headaches.