Taleban parades captured military equipment; Biden defends US pullout

KABUL : The Taleban yesterday staged a parade showcasing some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden defended his decision to end the two-decade war.

They celebrated the US withdrawal, which was completed on Monday, as a major victory after taking control of Afghanistan last month.

A long line of green Humvees idled in single file on a highway outside Kandahar, many with white-and-black Taleban flags attached to aerials, an AFP journalist saw.

In footage posted on a pro-Taleban account of the build-up of the parade, a helicopter flew overhead, trailing the Taleban's standard beneath it as fighters wrapped in headscarves waved beneath.

At least one Black Hawk helicopter has been seen flying over Kandahar in recent days, suggesting someone from the former Afghan army was at the controls as the Taleban lack qualified pilots.

US President Joe Biden was nonetheless defiant.

"This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America," Mr Biden said in an address to the nation.

For America, Mr Biden argued, the only choice was "leaving or escalating".

The President, who has been savaged by critics for his handling of the withdrawal that saw the US and its allies evacuate more than 122,000 people in just over two weeks, said it was as an "extraordinary success".

"No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history; only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it," he said.

Mr Biden said a deal brokered by the Trump administration last year authorised the release of 5,000 prisoners, including some of the Taleban's top war commanders.

"By the time I came to office, the Taleban was in its strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country," he said.

Even if evacuations had begun in June or July, Mr Biden said there still would have been a late rush to the airport by people wanting to leave.