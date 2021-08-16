Taleban says no transitional government as President Ghani leaves

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taleban entered the capital Kabul yesterday and Western-backed President Ashraf Ghani left the country, with the insurgents saying they were seeking complete power.

Two officials from the militant Islamist group said there would be no transitional government following their lighting sweep across Afghanistan that led back to the capital two decades after the Taleban was overthrown by US-led forces.

Taleban fighters entered the presidential palace and took control of it, two senior Taleban commanders in Kabul said. The Afghan government did not confirm this.'

EVACUATED

American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by helicopter to the airport as local Afghan forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others for billions of dollars, melted away.

Mr Ghani's destination was uncertain: a senior Interior Ministry official said he had left for Tajikistan, while a Foreign Ministry official said his location was unknown.

Some local social media users branded him a "coward" for leaving them in chaos.

Taleban fighers reached Kabul "from all sides", the senior Interior Ministry official told Reuters and there were some reports of sporadic gunfire around the city.

The Taleban said it was waiting for the Western-backed government to surrender peacefully.

"Taleban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed," said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Many Afghans fear the Taleban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of Sharia, or Islamic law.

During their 1996-2001 rule, women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping and hanging were administered.

The militants sought to project a more moderate face, promising to respect women's rights and protect both foreigners and Afghans.