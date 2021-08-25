Taleban warns of 'consequences' if US does not leave country by Aug 31

US Marines providing assistance at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Saturday. Thousands of troops have poured back into the country to oversee the chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport.

KABUL The Taleban warned on Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond next week, as Washington ramped up its efforts to evacuate tens of thousands desperate to flee.

Thousands of troops have poured back into the country to oversee the chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an Aug 31 deadline for full withdrawal.

Mr Biden and his Group of Seven (G-7) counterparts - several of whom are pushing him to leave soldiers at the airport to keep it open - were scheduled to meet yesterday, with coordination on Afghanistan and how to handle the hardline Taleban atop the agenda.

Taleban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News any foreign military presence beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation".

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no... there would be consequences," he said.

UNLIKELY

The US government is unlikely to extend the evacuation window, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said ahead of G-7 talks.

Mr Biden said on Sunday that he would not like to extend the deadline, but that talks were ongoing.

"I think it is unlikely," Mr Wallace told Sky News. "Not only because of what the Taleban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden."

He added: "It is definitely worth us all trying, and we will."

Mr Wallace said if Western forces do not leave by the deadline, the Taleban could attack the airport or prevent people from arriving.

"If that airport gets attacked then effectively it closes down, mortar fire onto the runway etc, and then you are left with a very big humanitarian problem," he said.

Around 16,000 people were evacuated over the past 24 hours from Afghanistan through the Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Monday.

General Hank Taylor told reporters that 61 military, commercial and charter flights involving a number of countries flew out from Kabul airport.