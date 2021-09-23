Taliban asks to address UN General Assembly, names envoy

NEW YORK : The Taliban's new foreign minister has asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

The ambassador of the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban last month has also requested to speak, with the UN yet to decide who will represent the country at the world body.

A nine-member credentials committee will now rule on the duelling requests, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP, but it is unclear whether the committee will meet before the end of the convocation on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from Taliban-appointed Amir Khan Muttaqi "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, Mr Dujarric said.

It was dated Sept 20 - the day before the session got under way - and listed Mr Muttaqi as "Minister of Foreign Affairs", he added.

The letter also indicated that Mr Ghulam Isaczai "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.