Taliban claims complete control of Afghanistan after Panjshir victory

A flagpole with the Taliban flag outside the provincial governor's office.

Taliban members in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after fighting the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

KABUL: The Taliban claimed victory yesterday over opposition forces in the Panjshir Valley north-east of Kabul, declaring that it completed the takeover of Afghanistan.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after fighting over the weekend with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, led by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Earlier, he had said: "With this victory and latest efforts, our country has come out of the whirlpool of the war and our people will have a happy life in peace, liberty and freedom."

The Taliban assured the people of Panjshir, who are ethnically distinct from the Pashtun-dominated Taliban and fought against them during their rule from 1996 to 2001, that there would be no "discriminatory act against them".

"They are our brothers and would work together for a joint purpose and welfare of the country," Mr Mujahid said.

Mr Massoud, who leads a force drawn from remnants of regular army and special forces as well as local militia fighters, said in a Twitter message he was safe but gave no details.

Mr Mujahid said he had been told that Mr Massoud had escaped to Tajikistan.

Mr Massoud has called for a "national uprising".

In an audio message sent to media, he said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."

Mr Mujahid said women were back at work in the health and education sectors and "other fields will be provided, one by one, once the system has been established for them".

The Taliban banned girls and women from schools and most work when they last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001.

The group has now said women would be allowed to work across important sectors of society, in line with Islamic law, and their rights would be protected.